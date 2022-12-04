BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team has advanced to the quarterfinal round of the FCS Playoffs, following a 42-6 win over Delaware on Saturday.

Now, the Jackrabbits will play for a spot in the semifinals.

SDSU will host Holy Cross in the quarters. Kick-off time was announced late Saturday evening.

The Jacks and Crusaders will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 10. The game will be televised on ESPN.

KELOLAND Media Group will have plenty of coverage from the contest. You can follow a live blog of the contest, which begins prior to kick-off.

KELO Sports will have a preview of the upcoming matchup, later this week.