BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — Both Augustana and SDSU announced their 2024 football schedules and there’s a familiar opponent on each other’s slate.

The Jackrabbits will welcome Augie to Brookings on Saturday, September 14. Kick-off will be set for 6 p.m.

The contest will see two conference champions cross paths. SDSU has won back-to-back Missouri Valley Conference titles, while Augustana has claimed two of the last three NSIC titles.

The last time SDSU and Augie met was November 6, 2004. The Jackrabbits claimed a 38-9 win at Coughlin-Alumni Stadium.

SDSU also beat the Vikings 42-22 in November of 2003.

The last time Augustana defeated SDSU was in 2002. The Vikings claimed a 39-33, triple overtime win at Howard Wood Field.

Their matchup in 2024 will be the 63rd time the two programs have met.