SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — KELOLAND Media Group is bringing South Dakota football to MyUTV and CW of the Black Hills this fall starting with Saturday’s matchup featuring South Dakota State University.

Related Content South Dakota college football to air live on KELO-TV

SDSU will open up Missouri Valley Conference play at Indiana State on Saturday with kick-off scheduled for noon central time.

The Jacks will meet Indiana State at 12 p.m. CST, 11 a.m. Mountain Time, on MyUTV and CW of the Black Hills.