BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jackrabbit football team pushed past UND to open up conference play, remaining undefeated as SDSU collects their 18th consecutive since last season.

The Jacks popping off with efficiency on both sides of the ball. A dominant offensive performance scoring touchdowns in six of its first seven drives and a swarming defense that forced UND to punt three times in the third quarter. Nonetheless, as the Jacks move on to week six, SDSU will hit the road to Illinois facing a team that changed since their last matchup.

“We have a tough one in Illinois State, really dominant defense and an offense that’s much improved from the team that we played last year. It’s a different year, it’s a different team and our guys know that. We’re excited to go down there, play in front of a great atmosphere and compete,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers.

Both teams are set to face each other Saturday. Kick off is set for 6 p.m.