FRISCO, TX (KELO) — The FCS National Championship is just three days away. The pregame festivities are set to get underway tomorrow in Frisco, Texas.

The Jackrabbits made their way to Frisco today ahead of a busy weekend for the team, leading up to Sunday’s big game.

First, it’s a Media Day on Friday. SDSU will take their team photo at 9:00 a.m., followed by 45 minutes of media availability with the team. That includes a press conference with coach Jimmy Rogers and select players.

SDSU will get to have a team practice on Friday morning at 10:30 a.m., though that is closed to the media.

Montana will have their media availability at 12:40 p.m., followed by a closed practice at 1:45.

The busy weekend continues into Saturday. Both teams will have a walkthrough on the practice fields in Frisco, giving them their last chance to prep for the game.

Then, the SDSU Alumni Event will happen in Frisco that afternoon.

On Sunday, SDSU will have their team walk into the stadium at 10:15 a.m. Montana will do there walk at 10:35. All of that will lead up to kick-off on Sunday at 1 p.m.