SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The celebration will continue Tuesday night in Brookings.

South Dakota State University announced an FCS National Championship celebration is planned for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex. On Sunday, SDSU won its first football national championship by beating rival North Dakota State 45-21.

The event is free with doors opening at 4:30 p.m. There will be remarks from the team and university officials along with performances by the SDSU Spirit Squad.