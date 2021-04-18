SDSU Football receives top seed in FCS Playoff

BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – The South Dakota State University football team has earned the top seed in the 16-team Football Championship Subdivision playoffs and will host Holy Cross in the opening round of the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.

The Jackrabbits, 5-1 overall, received the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s automatic bid after defeating North Dakota State, 27-17, on April 17 to earn a share of the league title. SDSU will be making its ninth consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and 10th overall.

Holy Cross, 3-0, earned the automatic bid out of the Patriot League.

Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Saturday (April 24) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, with the game televised on ESPN3.com. Current Jackrabbit season ticket holders can begin purchasing tickets for Saturday’s game at noon Monday (April 19). Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 8 a.m. Tuesday (April 20).