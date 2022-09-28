SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won three straight contests since dropping it’s season opener to FBS opponent Iowa.

The Jackrabbits are now is search of their fourth victory of the season, as they prepare to host winless Western Illinois.

The SDSU offense is sixth in scoring in the Missouri Valley conference, though the Jacks took big steps last week, scoring 28 points, while posting 475 yards in a win over Missouri State.

Now, State will prepare for the Leatherneck defense, which sits last in conference for points per game.

“They don’t do a lot, but what they do is pretty good. Their scheme is an odd front, which we hardly ever see, so it causes some changes in rules and so on, but who knows. When we played Butler, they blitzed us two out of three, or three out of four plays. Maybe they’ll change like Butler did and give us a whole different look,” head coach John Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and Western Illinois will cross paths on Saturday at 2 p.m.