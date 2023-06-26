SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While we’re still more than two months away from the start of the 2023 football season, current and former SDSU players came to Sioux Falls to hold a skills camp for kids.

More than 200 kids participated in the event at the Sanford Sports Complex Friday evening.

“It just speaks to how well people rally around the Jacks,” former SDSU quarterback Chris Oladokun said. “We’re in Sioux Falls, not even in Brookings, so to have 200 kids here, I think is definitely from every single Jacks alumni is very thankful for the support we get. Hopefully a lot of these guys are future Jacks.”

“It’s really cool, just seeing all these kids coming out here, seeing a bunch of the old guys,” SDSU offensive lineman Mason McCormick said. “It’s just a fun day. I think the kids’ll love it… We had a really good turnout, and hopefully the kids have a lot of fun.”

The event was organized by the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. The idea stemmed from the 12-year-old daughter of JFPA member Ryan Knudson. She wanted to participate in a flag football camp. He then reached out to his brethren, and the event came together over the course of just three weeks.

“I think it’s amazing what we’ve done in such a short amount of time,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said. “I mean we put this idea together to really try to reach the kids in Sioux Falls.”

“It means everything,” former SDSU cornerback Don Gardner said. “Just to be back in South Dakota again and just see the guys out here on the field, the little kids, and just putting a smile on their faces, it means a lot just knowing that you gave back.”

“When I was growing up, I saw a professional football player, I always wanted to be like them,” former SDSU running back Pierre Strong Jr. said. “So, it’s bigger than just me. Just giving back is everything for the kids.”

In addition to the current coaching staff, roughly 40 current and former players, including three players who are now in the NFL, were on hand for the clinic.

“It doesn’t matter when you played, how long you played, if you played a year or you’re a five-time All-American, it’s a family and that’s the best part,” Camp Coordinator and JFPA member Ryan Knudson said. “When you call the guys, this is what happens.”

The reigning national champions are slated to kick off the 2023 season at home against Western Oregon on Aug. 31.