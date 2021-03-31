SDSU Football moving past Dakota Marker’s postponement

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State was getting set to return to the field for the first time in two weeks this Saturday against NDSU until that game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocols.

The Jacks were informed of the Missouri Valley Football Conference’s decision yesterday. Head Coach John Stiegelmeier informed his team prior to the official announcement, and then held practice as usual.

“Probably the best thing we did was start practice. We talked about how difficult it is to come out to practice for North Dakota State now and you don’t get to play them until the 17th. That’s a sign of a true guy that wants to get better, and we had an unbelievable practice, so really proud of our guys,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU plays next on April 10th when they host rival USD.