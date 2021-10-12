SDSU Football looks to bounce back at Western Illinois

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU football suffered its first defeat of the season on Saturday, a 42-41 overtime loss to Southern Illinois.

The Jacks had built an early 20-0 lead but the Salukis rallied back to tie the game in the final minute before stopping the game winning two-point try in overtime.

The Jacks will look to bounce back this week on the road against Western Illinois. Even though the Leathernecks have won just 3 games since 2019, SDSU won’t be overlooking its opponent, and hopes some lessons learned from this past weekend will help them moving forward.

“You have to cease every opportunity. it wasn’t good enough to be up 20-0, because it could have been a lot of better than that, or worse than that depending on who’s looking at it. Can’t relax, which I don’t think we do, but there’s 120 guys on the sideline, 10 coaches, 1 head coach, can’t relax,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU plays at Western Illinois this Saturday. Kickoff is set for noon.