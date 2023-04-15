SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — While it’s been three months since the SDSU football team claimed the national championship, the Jackrabbits continue to bring joy to fans around the state.

Saturday, the Jacks held a meet and greet at Great Shots right here in Sioux Falls. The team got the chance to bond with one another, take pictures with Jackrabbit fans and sign autographs.

New head coach Jimmy Rogers and the veteran team are in the midst of their spring season as they gear up for their national title defense this fall.

“It’s super cool just to see all the fans here right now still celebrating,” SDSU linebacker Adam Bock said. “As a team, we’re a little past it because we’re in spring ball now and it’s a new season, but it’s kind of cool. Just to come back here and kind of celebrate a little bit with the fans up close.”

The spring game is set for next Saturday at 2:30 p.m.