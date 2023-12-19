BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State has finalized the nonconference portion of its 2024 football schedule and will host a total of six regular season games at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium next fall.



The Jackrabbits, who will play Jan. 7 for their second consecutive Football Championship Subdivision national title, are scheduled to open the 2024 campaign Aug. 31 at Oklahoma State. The Cowboys have a 9-4 record so far this season and will play Dec. 27 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl against Texas A&M. Oklahoma State reached the Big 12 Championship Game after posting a 7-2 mark in league play.



SDSU will then play back-to-back weeks at home, hosting Incarnate Word on Sept. 7 and Augustana on Sept. 14. Both games are slated for 6 p.m. kickoffs.



The matchup with UIW, a 2022 FCS semifinalist, will mark the first-ever meeting between the Jackrabbits and Cardinals.



SDSU and Augustana, which were previously longtime rivals in the North Central Conference, will play each other for the first time since 2004. Overall, the Jackrabbits lead the series against the Vikings by a 43-15-2 count. Augustana posted an 11-2 overall record this fall and reached the second round of the NCAA Division II playoffs.



A second game against a Southland Conference opponent closes out the nonconference slate as the Jackrabbits will travel to Hammond, Louisiana, for a Sept. 21 matchup at Southeastern Louisiana. SDSU and Southeastern Louisiana previously played a home-and-home series during the 2012 and 2013 seasons, with the Jackrabbits winning both contests.



SDSU, which will play a 12-game regular season schedule for the first time since 2019, will have its lone bye week of the 2024 regular season on Sept. 28 before opening Missouri Valley Football Conference play Oct. 5 at Northern Iowa.



Existing SDSU season ticket holders can begin renewing their tickets for the 2024 campaign on Jan. 2 through JackrabbitTickets.com. New season ticket applications will be accepted starting in April.

2024 SDSU FOOTBALL SCHEDULE