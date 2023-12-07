BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — With a 26 game win streak, and the national championship just a few more wins away, Jackrabbit football fans are pumped for this weekend’s game.

It’s the calm before the storm, as #1 SDSU Jackrabbits prepare to take on #8 Villanova Wildcats. Each week the competition gets more fierce.

“I wouldn’t say I’m worried. Are they a good team? They’ve won quite a few games in a row, I think seven games in a row by quite a wide margin. But I would say Jacks by a million this weekend, maybe like 21,” says 2013 SDSU graduate Jon Manson.

“I think it’ll be a little bit tighter game this time around. They are a ranked team. They’ve had a good season, some success. But I mean, there’s a reason we’re number one best team in the nation for the FCS,” says student Patrick Wilde.

Fans say that with SDSU being undefeated and ranked number one, people have been packing into the stadium.

“We’ve sold out just about every home game, except for one. It’s been just so just shy of 20,000 fans. So yeah, we pack it in every single week,” says Wilde.

Last week attendance was down, but SDSU still set a new record for attendance of a post-season game.

2013 graduate Jon Manson says that with the way SDSU plays, the wins are well deserved.

“I think SDSU’s demonstrated that they’re good on both sides of the ball, that they I mean, the ferocity of the defense going left and right and all around, flying around, making huge tackles, I mean, they’re relentless and the offense is fairly clinical,” says Manson.

For whatever reasons the team is winning, fans are excited to return to the Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium this Saturday.

“I’m absolutely stoked for it. Can’t wait. I’ve been buzzing all week for it. Look forward to Saturday every week. So yeah. Go Jacks,” says Wilde.

The SDSU Jackrabbits will take on the Villanova Wildcats in Brookings this Saturday at 11 AM.