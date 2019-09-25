SDSU football coming to MyUTV

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State Athletics and KELOLAND Media Group have reached an agreement for Sioux Falls-based MyUTV to carry the next two Jackrabbit football games.
Coverage begins Oct. 5, when MyUTV will air the Hobo Day game versus Southern Illinois. Kickoff is set for 2 p.m. Central Time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Black Hills viewers can find the game on the CW of the Black Hills, KCLO, beginning at 1 p.m. Mountain Time.
MyUTV also will carry SDSU’s road game Oct. 12 at Youngstown State with kickoff set for 5 pm Central Time. Coverage on the CW of the Black Hills, KCLO, begins at 4 p.m. Mountain Time.
MyUTV is featured in the channel lineup by a variety of local and regional cable providers. MyUTV digital channels also are available over the air on 11.2 in Sioux Falls, 3.2 in Watertown and Aberdeen and 6.2 in Pierre. The CW of the Black Hills, KCLO, is available on Black Hills cable systems and over the air on channel 15.2.
