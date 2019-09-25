SDSU football coming to MyUTV

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- KELOLAND Media Group announced it will air separate National Football League games on KELO-TV and Rapid City-based KCLO-TV the next two Sundays.

On Sept. 30, KELO-TV will air CBS’s late-game coverage of Minnesota at Chicago at 3:25 p.m., while KCLO-TV will air the Jacksonville at Denver game at 3:25 p.m.