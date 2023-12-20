BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — Head coach Jimmy Rogers announced Wednesday that 19 high school football standouts have signed a National Letter of Intent indicating they will enroll at South Dakota State University and compete for the Jackrabbits next fall. Rogers also announced the additions of two transfers and commitments from eight other high school players.



The signees include:

Beau Baker, 6-7, 245, tight end, Springfield, Kentucky (Washington County High School);

Nick Bakken, 6-5, 265, offensive lineman, Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin (Whitefish Bay H.S.);

Sammy Dresie, 6-2, 180, wide receiver, Maize, Kansas (Maize South H.S.);

Jack Henry, 6-3, 200, quarterback, Dell Rapids, South Dakota (Dell Rapids H.S.);

Fernando “JR” Lecuona, 6-3, 250, defensive end, Omaha, Nebraska (Millard South H.S.);

Blake Leiferman, 6-6, 225, tight end, Kimball, South Dakota (Kimball H.S.)

Bennet Lihs, 6-6, 250, defensive tackle, Ravensburg, Germany (Loomis Chaffee School);

Anthony Palano, 6-1, 210, linebacker, Arlington Heights, Illinois (Buffalo Grove H.S.)

Kyan Rauk, 6-8, 280, offensive lineman, Northfield, Minnesota (Northfield H.S.);

Quinton Renfro, 6-0, 190, running back, Joplin, Missouri (Joplin H.S.);

Carsten Reynolds, 6-3, 195, linebacker, Sedro-Woolley, Washington (Sedro-Woolley H.S.);

Trey Ridley, 6-1, 190, safety, Overland Park, Kansas (Blue Valley Northwest H.S.)

Cade Sears, 6-1, 180, wide receiver, Westphalia, Iowa (Harlan H.S.);

Max Stanard, 5-11, 190, safety, Manhattan, Kansas (Manhattan H.S.);

Jack Stevens, 5-11, 155, kicker, North Augusta, South Carolina (North Augusta H.S.);

Hayden Venenga, 6-6, 270, offensive lineman, Willmar, Minnesota (Willmar H.S.);

Sam Watts, 6-3, 230, defensive end, Cedar Rapids, Iowa (Linn-Mar H.S.)

Shane Willenbring, 6-5, 275, offensive lineman, La Crosse, Wisconsin (Aquinas H.S.);

Maxwell Woods, 5-10, 180, running back, Carver, Minnesota (Chanhassen H.S.).

BEAU BAKER

Baker was a two-time all-conference performer at quarterback for Washington County High School before shifting to tight end his senior year. Over two seasons at quarterback, he passed for 3,150 yards and 22 touchdowns, then tallied 28 receptions for 482 yards and nine touchdowns this past fall.



A three-time Kentucky High School Activities Association Triple Threat Athlete, Baker joined the 1,000-point club in basketball during his junior season and has been named MVP of his prep baseball team. Also an academic all-state honoree, he plans to major in business economics at SDSU.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Beau has a great length and size to be a dominant tight end for us in the run game and in the pass game. He is very athletic for a tight end his size.”



NICK BAKKEN

Bakken anchored an offensive line for a Whitefish Bay High School team that did not allow a sack in nearly 120 dropbacks during the 2023 season. An all-conference and all-region selection as a senior for a squad that averaged 6.4 yards per rushing attempt.



After also earning academic all-state honors, he intends to major in business economics.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “I love Nick’s motor. He plays extremely hard all the time and takes pride in everything he does. Nick is going to be a special player in our program.”



SAMMY DRESIE

Dresie earned Class 5A first-team all-state honors at Maize South High School and was named to the Kansas Football Coaches Association’s Top 11 for all classes as a wide receiver during the 2023 season. He recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons, catching 69 passes for 1,063 yards and nine touchdowns as a junior, followed by a senior campaign in which he tallied 84 receptions for 1,370 yards and 10 touchdowns en route to being named league offensive player of the year.



An Honor Roll student, Dresie intends to pursue a degree in business economics.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Sammy is a natural route-runner who can go up and high-point the football. His size and athleticism will make a difference in our wide receiver room.”



JACK HENRY

Henry led Dell Rapids to back-to-back Class 11A state championships in 2022 and 2023, going a combined 24-0. Honored twice on both the all-state team and Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, he threw for 1,000 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2023, while being intercepted only once. Defensively, he registered 46 tackles, intercepted one pass and recovered a fumble.



An academic all-state selection and a member of the National Honor Society, Henry intends to major in advertising.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Jack is a winner on and off the field. He is an unbelievable leader who has led his high school team to back-to-back undefeated seasons, and we look forward to him leading this team.”



FERNANDO “JR” LECUONA

Lecuona earned Super-State first-team all-state accolades and has been selected to play in the Nebraska Shrine Bowl after a stellar senior season at Millard South High School in which he recorded 88 total tackles, including 29 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks.



A member of the Gold Honor Roll, Lecuona plans to major in exercise science.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “JR is a huge addition to our Chain Gang. His physicality, motor, and toughness are all college ready. I wouldn’t be shocked to see him on the field next year.”



BLAKE LEIFERMAN

Leiferman was honored as a member of the Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45 after catching 33 passes for 419 yards and seven touchdowns, while adding another score on the ground for Kimball High School in 2023. He also earned Class 9AA all-state honors as a defensive end as a senior.



In addition to football, Leiferman has been an all-region performer in baseball, as well as an all-conference selection in basketball after averaging 17 points and 13 rebounds per game his junior season. A member of the National Honor Society, he plans to major in agricultural business.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Blake has a huge upside and we can’t wait to develop him. He reminds us of some former tight ends from our state who have had some success.”



BENNET LIHS

Lihs grew up in Germany, but competed in football stateside first at Rabun Gap-Nacoochee School in Georgia and later at The Loomis Chaffee School, a prep school in Windsor, Conn. He was a first-team all-state selection in 2022 and tallied 11 sacks during the 2023 season.



Lihs intends to major in sport management.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: Bennet came to our camp this summer and really stood out. He has great athleticism for a person of his size and we can’t wait to get him here in the spring to start his development process.”



ANTHONY PALANO

Palano put up big numbers both offensively and defensively the past two seasons at Buffalo Grove High School. He was an honorable mention all-state selection in 2002 after tallying 94 tackles and four sacks and defense, while racking up 42 receptions for 452 yards and adding another 277 rushing yards and a total of seven touchdowns on offense.



In earning first-team all-state recognition as a senior, Palano registered 65 tackles and accumulated more than 1,000 all-purpose yards while scoring 17 touchdowns. Also an academic all-state honoree, he plans to further his studies as a business economics major.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Anthony plays with a recklessness that you love to see from a guy with his athleticism. He is true competitor who was dominant his senior season and we can’t wait to get him here.”



KYAN RAUK

Rauk has been selected to play in the Minnesota Football Coaches Association All-Star Game after a senior season in which was named District Offensive Lineman of the Year and repeated as a first-team all-district selection. He also has competed in basketball and baseball at Northfield High School.



A two-time academic letter recipient, Rauk plans to major in physical education.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Kyan is big man with great coordination. Once he grows into his frame, he is going to be a great offensive lineman for the Jacks.”



QUINTON RENFRO

Renfro earned first-team all-area honors three times and was a first-team all-state selection as a senior at Joplin High School. In 2023, Renfro rushed for 1,600 yards (200 ypg) and averaged 9.2 yards per carry while rushing for 18 touchdowns.



Also a two-time academic all-state honoree, he plans to pursue a degree in exercise science.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Quin is a very focused and driven player. His suddenness and contact balance are special, and we look forward to him making a huge impact in our offense.”



CARSTEN REYNOLDS

Reynolds excelled in all phases of the game, earning conference player of the year as both a quarterback and safety at Sedro-Woolley High School, as well as receiving all-conference accolades as a punter. A dual-threat quarterback, Reynolds passed for 1,182 yards and 13 touchdowns in 10 games as a senior, while also rushing for a team-best 908 yards. He also has competed as a sprinter on the track and field team.



An honor student, Reynolds intends to pursue an education degree.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Carsten is a dynamic football player and his senior year was extremely impressive. He has the length, speed and physicality to play multiple positions in our defense.”



TREY RIDLEY

Ridley earned Kansas Class 6A first-team all-state honors each of his final two seasons at Blue Valley Northwest High School. He recorded three interceptions as a junior and was a state Defensive Player of the Year finalist as a senior.



Ridley plans to major in business economics.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Trey is a long, fast, explosive safety who can cover sideline to sideline. We had the ability to see Trey multiple times this summer and are really excited to get him here as an early enrollee and watch him compete this spring.”



CADE SEARS

Sears received all-district and all-state recognition during both his junior and senior seasons at Harlan Community High School, combining for 70 receptions, 1,469 receiving yards and 22 touchdowns. He was a first-team all-state selection as a junior in helping lead Harlan to the 2022 Class 3A state title.



Sears intends to major in elementary education.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Cade is a natural. He has great hands and an uncanny ability to make big plays constantly. We expect him to develop into a great wide receiver for us.”



MAX STANARD

Stanard excelled both defensively and on special teams while earning first-team all-state honors in both 2022 and 2023 at Manhattan High School. As a junior, he registered 92 tackles, broke up 11 passes with three interceptions and returned four punts for touchdowns in helping lead his team to the Class 6A state title.



This past fall, Stanard was credited with 74 tackles, five pass breakups and an interception.



Stanard, whose father, Steve, played at Nebraska and is currently linebackers coach at Kansas State, plans to pursue a business economics degree.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Max is very instinctual football player who just has a great feel for the game. He has been around the college game his whole life, as the son of a coach. I am excited to see how he develops in our secondary.”



JACK STEVENS

Stevens set four school records during his prep career at North Augusta High School while earning first-team all-state honors as a senior, as well as receiving an invitation to the 2023 Touchstone Energy Bowl (North-South All-Star Game). He made 10 field goals with a long of 45 yards during his senior season and recorded 54 touchbacks on kickoffs.



Stevens’ older brother, Drew, plays at Iowa and both his parents were student-athletes at Iowa State. He plans to pursue a degree in sports medicine.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “We believe Jack will be a difference maker for us. He has worked extremely hard at his craft and it shows. We couldn’t be more excited to add him to our program.”



HAYDEN VENENGA

Venenga was a two-time all-conference selection who also was honored as District Lineman of the Year his senior season at Willmar High School. A three-year starter in football, he also has competed in the throwing events in track and field. Venenga is currently undecided on his college major.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Hayden plays with great bend and athleticism for a player of his size. His natural explosiveness has us all excited as to what he will become.”



SAM WATTS

Watts earned second-team all-state recognition as a senior and was a three-time all-conference honoree at Linn-Mar High School. Also a first-team Cedar Rapids All-Metro honoree, his combined totals between his junior and senior seasons included 70 total tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks.



In addition, Watts earned a pair of bronze medals at the Class 5A state track and field meet in the shot put and was a three-time academic letter winner. He plans to major in mechanical engineering.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Sam, is a physical player who plays with an edge. The effort and the physicality that he plays with every down is special.”



SHANE WILLENBRING

Willenbring was honored on the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association and Associated Press all-state teams in 2023 after previously earning all-conference and all-area honors three times, as well as a pair of all-region accolades at Aquinas High School.



An Eagle Scout and an academic all-state selection in three sports, Willenbring has yet to decide on a college major.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Shane is a very tough, athletic and physical player. It will not take long for him to impact this football program.”



MAXWELL WOODS

Woods was tabbed as Minnesota Mr. Football and the Associated Press Player of the Year in leading Chanhassen High School to the 2023 Class 5A state title. Also named the Twin Cities Metro Player of the Year by both the Minneapolis Star Tribune and KARE 11 TV, he accumulated 2,465 all-purpose yards and scored 27 touchdowns as a senior.



Woods intends to major in exercise science.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Maxwell is a dynamic playmaker who can affect the game in so many different ways for us. We couldn’t be more excited to add Maxwell to this program.”



Joining the program as transfers are offensive lineman Marcus Hicks and cornerback Colby Humphrey.



MARCUS HICKS

Hicks, who measures 6-foot-5 and 305 pounds, previously played at Oklahoma. He was originally recruited as a defensive lineman out of Wichita Northwest High School and follows his older brother, Quinton, who is closing out his playing career at SDSU this fall.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “We are really excited about the addition of Marcus. He has played football against the best in the country, and with his size and athleticism, he could make an impact immediately.”



COLBY HUMPHREY

A native of Birmingham, Alabama, Humphrey played in 24 games with seven starts over parts of four seasons at Northern Arizona. In 2021, he ranked fifth on the team with 44 tackles and added two interceptions. He followed with 29 tackles in nine games in 2022 and was limited to four games this fall, tallying 17 tackles and an interception.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Colby is an experienced, instinctual corner who plays with great feel and physicality. He is a player we have known since high school, and we are excited to add him to our program.”



Rounding out the recruiting class were eight other high school standouts who have been accepted for admission to South Dakota State and plan to join the Jackrabbit football team next fall. Those additions include:

Max Chapman, 6-2, 220, defensive lineman, Creston, Iowa (Creston H.S.);

Brayden Delahoyde, 6-4, 210, tight end, Spearfish, South Dakota (Spearfish H.S.);

Caden Hotz, 6-2, 280, offensive lineman, Waverly, Iowa (Waverly-Shell Rock H.S.);

Thomas Martian, 6-4, 260, offensive lineman, Rapid City, South Dakota (Stevens H.S.);

Jack Nash, 6-2, 185, linebacker, Palmer, Alaska (Colony H.S.);

Lofton Ogroske, 6-1, 195, wide receiver, Coon Rapids, Minnesota (Coon Rapids H.S.);

Jack Smith, 6-0, 190, wide receiver, Sioux Falls, South Dakota (Lincoln H.S.);

Joseph Vieth, 6-3, 200, linebacker, Omaha, Nebraska (Gretna H.S.).

MAX CHAPMAN

Chapman was a force on the defensive line at Creston High School, registering 55.5 total tackles with 26.5 tackles for loss as a senior. He also was a state qualifier in wrestling during his junior season and has competed the throwing events in track and field.



Chapman plans to major in business economics.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Max is a big, strong, physical kid who plays extremely hard. We have full faith that Max will fit right in with the Chain Gang.”



BRAYDEN DELAHOYDE

Delahoyde earned all-conference honors four times at Spearfish High School, finishing his prep career with 107 receptions for 1,976 yards and 20 touchdowns. He was an honorable mention all-state selection in 2022 and received first-team all-state recognition as a senior.



Delahoyde intends to pursue a degree in business economics.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Brayden is an athletic freak with great hands and speed to be a difference maker for us. He has an unbelievable skill set that we are excited to utilize.”



CADEN HOTZ

Hotz earned first-team all-state recognition as both a junior and senior and was a three-time all-district selection at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. He earned Class 4A District 2 Offensive MVP honors in 2023 as an interior offensive lineman and also saw action on the defensive line. Hotz also competed in the 2023 state golf tournament.



A member of the National Honor Society and an academic all-state honoree, Hotz plans to pursue a degree in biology.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Caden always plays hard and he always plays physical. His physicality and toughness will separate him.”



THOMAS MARTIAN

Martian earned all-state honors as a center and was Lineman of the Year for Rapid City Stevens High School in 2023. He also has been a key contributor for the Raiders’ basketball team during his prep career.



Martian intends to seek a degree in health and nutrition.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Thomas is a tough, hard-nosed South Dakota player who loves to compete. We look forward to watching him develop into a special player.”



JACK NASH

Nash was a two-time all-state selection at both quarterback and free safety at Colony High School, but is projected to play linebacker at the collegiate level. After leading his team to the state championship in 2022, he was honored as the Alaska Player of the Year by both Gatorade and MaxPreps. While accounting for 50 touchdowns in 15 games, Nash also tallied 103 tackles and a state-leading 12 interceptions — three of which he returned for touchdowns.



An honor student, Nash has yet to decide on a major.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “Jack is a very fast, instinctual playmaker who has excelled on both sides of the ball. We are excited to add his speed and physicality to the linebacker room.”



LOFTON OGROSKE

Ogroske earned all-conference recognition at Coon Rapids High School after seeing extensive action on both sides of the ball. On offense, he caught 31 passes for 470 yards and six touchdowns, while contributing 48 tackles, six pass breakup and an interception defensively.



A team captain and an Honor Roll student, Ogroske plans to major in business economics.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: Lofton is a competitor. We feel really good about him coming in and competing immediately. He has the skill set to be special.”



JACK SMITH

Smith was a prolific pass-catcher at Lincoln High School in Sioux Falls, setting a dozen state records while leading his team to the Class 11AAA state championship this past fall. A two-time all-state selection and captain of the 2023 Sioux Falls Argus Leader Elite 45, Smith’s career totals included 217 receptions, 3,242 receiving yards and 43 touchdowns. He also was selected as Midco Sports 11AAA Player of the Year in 2023.



Smith is a four-sport athlete who also has competed in baseball, basketball and track and field. An academic all-state honoree, he plans to further his studies as a mechanical engineering major.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: Jack is a hard-working competitor who excels at everything he does. His competitiveness and love for SDSU will separate him.”



JOSEPH VIETH

Vieth was an all-conference and honorable mention all-state selection this past fall at Gretna High School after registering 25 total tackles, 12 pass breakups and three interceptions. He also scored three touchdowns.



An academic all-conference honoree, Vieth intends to major in education.



Coach Rogers’ Comments: “We are excited to add Joey to this defense. He is a great overall athlete who has natural coverage skills and instincts.”



ABOUT SDSU

South Dakota State won the Football Championship Subdivision national title in 2022 and carries a 28-game winning streak into the Jan. 7 national championship game against Montana. The Jackrabbits have held the No. 1 ranking throughout the 2023 campaign and qualified for postseason play for the 12th consecutive season.