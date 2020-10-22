SDSU football adapts to its new fall schedule

BROOKINGS. S.D. (KELO) — The Missouri Valley Football Conference pushed its season to spring due to COVID-19, and teams are adjusting on the fly. SDSU is attempting to keep things as normal as possible by simply adjusting the calendar, as the Jackrabbits prepare for a February season opener.

Nothing can quite replicate the feel of a Saturday football game in the fall.

“You look forward to Saturday’s. You know packed stadium, running out the tunnel, hearing the crowd. I just miss everything going normal,” SDSU Running Back Pierre Strong Junior said.

Rather than dwelling on their season being postponed, SDSU is focusing on what they can control.

“We can’t have a negative impact, or a negative mentality about how we can’t play right now, or NDSU’s got a game, you know we’ve got to be able to control we we can control, and take advantage of how we can improve ourselves as a program,” All-American Long Snapper Bradey Sorenson said.

They’ve adjusted their schedule to feel like a typical season.

“We call it spring ball. We’re going to call it a spring game. And then when we come back in January we’re going to call it fall camp. So we’re just using that mentality of what we need to get done in those times,” Head Coach John Stiegelmeier said.

Not everything can be made normal though.

“That’s the negative. We don’t have team meetings anymore in person. I would meet with the team before practice, set the tone, talk about different things. Everything is over zoom,” Stiegelmeier said.

But come February, the Jacks will be ready to take the field once again.

“We’ve been training since January to you know, thinking come August we’ll have our first game, and now we got to go another five six months,” Sorenson said.

“We ready to play right now. When it’s time to play, we’re going to be ready to play. We aren’t worried about that. We’re just perfecting our craft. Doing everything we can do to control what we can control,” Strong Jr. said.

SDSU will open its eight-game spring season at Southern Illinois on February 20th. The Jackrabbits will host a Hobo Day scrimmage Saturday, October 31st at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:00.