SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT LEAGUE) — South Dakota State was picked as the favorite in the 2022-23 Summit League men’s basketball preseason poll and Jackrabbit junior Zeke Mayo was pegged as the Preseason Player of the Year, league officials announced Tuesday. The voting panel included the League’s nine head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.



Mayo is the league’s top returning scorer after averaging 21.1 ppg against League foes for an SDSU squad that went 13-5 and finished as the runner-up in the 2022-23 regular season standings. Mayo was the only Summit League player to average 20.0-plus ppg, 6.0-plus rpg and 4.0-plus apg a season ago.



Head coach Eric Henderson is entering his fifth season at the helm of a program that had an eight-year run of winning at least a Summit League regular season or postseason tournament title snapped in 2022-23. The Jackrabbits topped the poll with 600 points and received 27 of 36 first-place votes.



Oral Roberts, who was picked second, won both the regular season and postseason tournament titles for the first time since the 2007-08 season. The Golden Eagles, who will be under the direction of first-year head coach Russell Springmann, garnered 510 points and seven first-place votes.



North Dakota State, a postseason tournament finalist for the fifth consecutive year in 2023, received the remaining two first-place votes and sat third overall with 482 points. The Bison finished third a season ago with an 11-7 mark in Summit League play.



In the closest margin between two spots, St. Thomas edged North Dakota for fourth place in the poll, tallying 386 points, which was just 12 more than the Fighting Hawks garnered to place fifth. The Tommies tied for fourth in just their second year as a league member with a 9-9 mark, while UND tied for eighth with a 6-12 ledger.



South Dakota tied for sixth a season ago and the Coyotes were picked sixth in the preseason poll, finishing with 274 points.



Omaha placed seventh (252 points), Kansas City was pegged eighth (201 points) while Denver rounded out the poll in ninth (161 points).



Points for the preseason poll were compiled on a 9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, while all-league teams were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. The top six vote-getters earned first-team honors and the next five were selected to the second team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes or team.



2023-24 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State

Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Luke Appel, South Dakota State, RSr., F (11.1 ppg/4.2 rpg/1.4 apg)**

Parker Bjorklund, St. Thomas, Gr., F (15.9 ppg/5.4 rpg/0.6 bpg)#

Frankie Fidler, Omaha, Jr., F (16.8 ppg/5.8 rpg/2.9 apg)#

Zeke Mayo, South Dakota State, Jr., G (21.1 ppg/5.8 rpg/4.0 apg)#*

Issac McBride, Oral Roberts, Sr., G (12.6 ppg/2.8 rpg/2.3 apg)#

Boden Skunberg, North Dakota State, Sr., G (15.4 ppg/5.4 rpg/1.2 apg)#



Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Tommy Bruner, Denver, Sr., G (16.2 ppg/3.1 rpg/3.8 apg)#

William Kyle III, South Dakota State, So., F (9.3 ppg/5.6 rpg/1.3 bpg)#

Andrew Morgan, North Dakota State, Jr., F (10.1 ppg/5.1 rpg/0.3 bpg)#

B.J. Omot, North Dakota, So., F (12.6 ppg/4.3 rpg/1.0 bpg)#

Kareem Thompson, Oral Roberts, Gr., G (8.1 ppg/6.1 rpg/1.7 spg)#

*Preseason Player of the Year automatically earns a spot on first team

#stats are from 2022-23 Summit League games

**stats are from 2021-22 Summit League games



Preseason Poll

Rank School (1st Place Votes) Points 1. South Dakota State (27) 600 2. Oral Roberts (7) 510 3. North Dakota State (2) 482 4. St. Thomas 386 5 North Dakota 374 6. South Dakota 274 7. Omaha 252 8. Kansas City 201 9. Denver 161



Preseason Summit League Notes