SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SUMMIT) – South Dakota State was selected to take home the Summit League Women’s Basketball regular season title under the leadership of redshirt senior Myah Selland who was named the Preseason Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, league officials released Tuesday. The voting panel included the league’s ten head coaches, sports information directors and select media members.

The Jackrabbits, who won a share of the 2021-22 regular season title and were named the 2022 WNIT Champions, topped the poll after totaling 746 points and receiving 36 of the 40 first-place votes. South Dakota, the other shareholder of the 2021-22 regular season title and the 2022 Summit League Women’s Basketball Tournament champion, earned the remaining four first-place votes and held down the second spot with 676 total points.

Oral Roberts, who is under the direction of first-year head coach Kelsi Musick, rounded out the top three in the poll with 602 points.



Selland averaged a team-high 14.2 ppg while ranking second in rebounds (4.9 rpg) and assists (3.3 apg) last season. She held a 52.7 shooting percentage from the floor and a .607 clip from behind the arc while her 2.7 assist/turnover ratio led the League last season. During League play, she posted double figures 12 times and scored 20-plus on five different occasions.



Joining Selland on the Preseason All-Summit League first team were teammates Paiton Burckhard and Paige Meyer, North Dakota’s Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota State’s Heaven Hamling and Oral Roberts’ Tirzah Moore.



The Preseason All-Summit League second team is made up of Kansas City’s RaVon Nero, St. Thomas’ Jade Hill, South Dakota’s Grace Larkins, SDSU’s Tori Nelson and Western Illinois’ Elizabeth Lutz.



Points for the preseason poll were compiled on a 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis, while all-league teams were compiled on an 11-10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 basis. The top six vote-getters earned first-team honors and the next five were selected to the second team. Coaches were not permitted to vote for their own student-athletes or team.



2022-23 Preseason Summit League Player of the Year

Myah Selland, South Dakota State



2022-23 Preseason All-Summit League First Team

Kacie Borowicz, North Dakota, Sr., G (21.1 ppg/5.1 rpg/4.2 apg/95.7 FT%)

Paiton Burckhard, South Dakota State, Sr., F. (11.2 ppg/5.8 rpg/2.3 apg/73.7 FT%)

Heaven Hamling, North Dakota State, Sr., G (14.3 ppg/4.9 rpg/2.8 apg/88.2 FT%)

Tirzah Moore, Oral Roberts, So., F, (14.8 ppg/6.0 rpg)

Paige Meyer, South Dakota State, So., G (10.8 ppg/4.5 apg/3.6 rpg/61.6 FG%)

Myah Selland, South Dakota State, R-Sr., F (14.2 ppg/4.9 rpg/3.3 apg)*

2022-23 Preseason All-Summit League Second Team

Jade Hill, St. Thomas, So., G (14.5 ppg/3.5 apg/2.9 rpg/76 FT%)

Grace Larkins, South Dakota, So., G (6.3 ppg/3.0 rpg)

Elizabeth Lutz, Western Illinois, Gr., G (11.9 ppg/4.9 rpg/3.4 apg/2.2 spg)

Tori Nelson, South Dakota State, Jr., F (11.5 ppg/4.0 rpg/1.8 apg/68.2 FG%)

RaVon Nero, Kansas City, Gr., G (8.4 ppg/1.9 rpg/1.7 apg/88.9 FT%)



*Preseason player of the year automatically earns a spot on the first team

2022-23 Summit League Women’s Basketball Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Rank School Points (1st) 2021-22 Record (SL) 1. South Dakota State 746 (36) 29-9 (17-1) 2. South Dakota 676 (4) 29-6 (17-1) 3. Oral Roberts 602 16-15 (10-8) 4. North Dakota 522 15-15 (9-9) 5. North Dakota State 475 11-18 (7-11) 6. Kansas City 388 23-9 (12-6) 7. Western Illinois 308 14-15 (5-12) 8. Denver 227 10-20 (5-13) 9. St. Thomas 211 7-21 (4-14) 10. Omaha 199 7-19 (3-14)

