MULVANE, KS (KELO) — Thousands of SDSU fans watched SDSU win the National Championship Sunday, then began to make their way back to South Dakota. That includes our KELOLAND FanFARE Buses, who are now delayed due to the weather.

Jackrabbit fans are beaming today after watching their team win the FCS Championship. Despite a close first half, the fans never lost their faith.

“It’s the Jackrabbits, why would you be nervous? We knew. Yeah the first half we started out a little slower than we’re normally used to, but we did that for Montana,” Lou Eggebraaten said.

Alan Hojer and his wife traveled on the KELOLAND FanFARE bus last year and they made the easy decision to do it again this year. However, the weather made a change in their plans coming home.

“They didn’t wait until the last minute. They had information, they made a decision on it and then everybody could plan. We knew it. It’s been fine,” Hojer said.

Lou Eggebraaten agrees with the decision to stay in Kansas, giving more time to meet new friends.

“The roads aren’t worth it. Most of us are retired, but we do have a couple young girls on our bus and they’re awesome. They made us feel young,” Eggebraaten said.

Now, fans are finding all the ways to pass time in Mulvane, Kansas.

“You get to meet more new people and spend time with them. Everybody has a great story. We did take a couple busses and went to Walmart and did a little shopping,” Hojer said. “You know what, we knew last night that we were going to have some time on our hands and we were mentally prepared for that and nobody’s upset.”

There is little to no snow in Kansas, but these fans know that South Dakota weather can be quite tricky.

“Sometimes you make it and sometimes you cancel your appointments and you move on. We know how to drive and we know what our

limits are. We’re used to it, we’re from South Dakota,” Dennis Wieser said.

Weather pending, they’ll get on the road tomorrow morning.