SDSU fans flock to Frisco for National Championship

FRISCO, Texas (KELO) — South Dakota State Football is making its first appearance in the FCS National Championship down here in Frisco, Texas. And the football team will have plenty of support from Jackrabbit nation as they’ve flocked to Frisco from across the country.

As the SDSU Football team gets ready to play Sam Houston for the national championship, it’ll do so with plenty of people rocking blue and yellow down in Frisco.

“We flew out of Minneapolis last night so we got into Frisco last night about midnight. Pretty late night, but couldn’t really sleep with the excitement for this weekend,” Brookings native Alec Johnson said.

Most fans say it didn’t take long for them to make the decision to come to Frisco.

“Uh, instantly. I was like oh I really want to go. I had some plans back home but my mom and dad were like it’s a once in a lifetime thing you have to do it,” SDSU Alum Shannon Nesland said.

Plenty of former players and SDSU alums made the trip, and some fans who traveled are lifelong Jackrabbit supporters.

“My dad’s a part of the chain gang so just been going to SDSU Football games for essentially my whole life. So this is a once in a lifetime experience. So you know as soon as they won that game last weekend and were coming here, it was kind of a no brainer that we had to get our plane tickets and get down here and watch them play on Sunday,” Johnson said.

Fans from South Dakota, Missouri and even Arizona made their way to Frisco.

“There’s quite a few Jackrabbits down in the desert so we call our ourselves the old cactus Jacks,” Chad Bohls said.

Sunday’s championship has allowed old college friends to reunite nearly 13 hours south of their former stomping grounds in Brookings.

“I haven’t seen, I ran into a Stope who I hadn’t seen in probably 10 years down here. Seeing other guys that I recognize their face but like hey, how do I know you. Just to get back together with guys I haven’t seen since college, so it’s pretty cool man,” Bohls said.

Some fans even gave us their game predictions.

“Final score, I was going to go with 88 to zero but for the sake of good television, I’m going to go with 34-17, Jackrabbits all the way,” Paul Sayler from Milbank said.

Many of those fans attended the pre-game Championship party at the Tostitos Championship Plaza near the Dallas Cowboys Practice Facility. That was hosted by the SDSU Alumni Association. Then tomorrow, it’s championship Sunday. Kickoff between South Dakota State and Sam Houston is set for 1:00.