BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- The South Dakota State women's volleyball team came up short against Denver, 3-1 (15-25, 20-25, 26-24, 25-17), on Friday evening at Frost Arena. With her ninth kill of the match, Makenzie Hennen became the 12th Jackrabbit all-time to reach 1,000 career kills.

The Jackrabbits fell to 5-18 on the season with a 2-9 mark in Summit League matches. Denver improved to 17-6, 9-2, good for second in the Summit League standings.