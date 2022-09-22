BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Volleyball dropped its Summit League opener Thursday night, falling to Denver in four sets.

The Pioneers took early command of the match, winning the opening set 25-18, and then taking a 2-0 lead with a 25-19 victory in the second.

South Dakota State was able to force a fourth set with a 25-18 win in the third, but the Pioneers would finish off the match with a 25-20 win in the 4th.

Crystal Burk led SDSU with 13 kills in the match, while Ella Thompson added 9.

Denver had three players tally double-digit kills, led by Hailey Green, who led all players with 15.

SDSU is back in action Saturday when they host Omaha.