BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State Football returns to Brookings this weekend as the Jacks will look to bounce back from last week’s 7-3 setback to the University of Iowa.

It’ll be a somewhat familiar matchup this Saturday for the Jackrabbits when the University of California Davis comes to town. This will be the 9th meeting between the two with SDSU leading the all-time series 6 to 2, including a 56-24 victory in the first round of the FCS playoffs last season.

As they prepare for the Aggies, SDSU will look to get its offense going after scoring just 3 points last week. While the Hawkeyes defense deserves its credit, there’s still plenty to learn from Saturday’s setback.

“You have a third of your plays start inside your 15 yard line, and you’re thinking we’re going to go 85 yards against one of the best defenses, maybe in America, and surely one of the best we’re going to face. So a lot, and then the environment and all those things. So what we try to do with a game like that is learn from it, play in the present and lock in on Davis,” Stiegelmeier said.

SDSU and UC Davis will meet Saturday night in Brookings. Kickoff is set for 6:00 p.m.