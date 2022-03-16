BUFFALO, N.Y. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Men have been making history all season long, from setting a program record for wins a season to becoming the first Summit League team to ever go undefeated in conference play, and on Thursday, they’ll have chance to add another chapter to their history book.

South Dakota State comes into the NCAA Tournament on the nation’s longest winning streak of 21. A 22nd straight victory would give the Jacks their first-ever NCAA Tournament win.

“This time of year when you’re still playing, that means something, especially for programs like ours and to have the opportunity to play against Providence, the Big East Champs, we’re certainly excited,” Head Coach Eric Henderson said.

Standing in the way is a big Providence team, whose entire starting lineup stands 6-4 or taller.

“One of their biggest strengths is on the glass and we have to make sure we’re limiting to one shot and do a really, really good job. It’s going to have to be all five guys because we’re going to be tangled up in there a little bit. It’s certainly things we’ve talked about, but I know, I know it will have to be a team effort to protect the paint. There’s no doubt.

One key to handling the size will be the health of Forward Luke Appel, who had to leave the Summit League Championship game early due to injury.

“He has worked hard on rehab, and it’s being more and more active in practice. You’ll see him out there shooting around today and we’re going to practice a little bit later, and he is going to give it a go. Obviously, it’s sore. We’re certainly hopeful he can help us tomorrow,” Henderson said.

SDSU will counter the Friars’ size advantage with its outside shooting, as the Jacks lead the country in 3-point field goal percentage.

“Being able to have a lot of people that can shoot on the perimeter. The defense can’t help as much, and so that opens up more gaps for us to drive, and then also for our post players too, you know, have one-on-one matchups, which we really like that and I think that’s a big advantage for us,” Scheierman said.

“I don’t think they take bad shots. I think they know their personnel. You can see they have a lot of offensive synergy and continuity. I think what makes them good is how simple they are. Very, very hard to guard,” Providence Head Coach Ed Cooley said.

The Jacks may be the 13-seed, and the underdog, but are a popular upset pick.

“It’s something that you can’t really hide, to be honest with you. Like the win streak, like those types of things we don’t talk a lot about it. I would prefer to probably fly under the radar a little bit more, but it says a lot about our guys. It says that people have confidence in them, and so do I. We’re going to embrace this opportunity,” Henderson said.

“It’s cool, but at the same time when the ball goes up tomorrow, we’re going to have to do what we’ve done all season. Can’t change anything now, so you just have to stay locked in,” Scheierman said.