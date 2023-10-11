BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team is off to a 5-0 start this season, following last Saturday’s 19 point win over Illinois State.

Now, SDSU returns to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium for their fourth home game this season. The Jackrabbits are set to face Northern Iowa in their annual Hobo Day game.

The Jacks have had their fair share of success against UNI, winning six of the last ten meetings.

A key factor in this year’s game, will be a biased crowd as a sell out is expected again.

“Hobo Day to us is really the game, but we surely appreciate the spirit of the fans that people come back for. We’re expecting a sold out crowd, we have a sold out crowd I should say and we’re looking forward to playing our best in front of them,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

SDSU and Northern Iowa will meet Saturday at 2 p.m.