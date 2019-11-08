SDSU erases early deficit to defeat Peru State 86-58

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State men’s basketball topped Peru State 86-58 Thursday night at Frost Arena to advance to 2-0 on the season.

Douglas Wilson led the scoring attack with 13 points (6-12) while also grabbing a team-high eight boards. Matt Dentlinger and David Wingett were also in double figures, scoring 12 apiece.

Arians added seven rebounds while Wingett and Noah Freidel had six boards each, helping the Jackrabbits tally 50 total rebounds for the second game in a row.

“Obviously we got off to a little bit of a tough start,” head coach Eric Henderson said. “I’m really proud of our guys for righting the ship a little bit, though, and finishing the first half off right.”

All 13 Jackrabbits saw the court and found their way into the scoring column, with 43 points coming off the bench.

“It’s always nice when everyone … scores,” Henderson said. “Everybody on that roster puts in so much work, time and commitment to our team, so for that to happen is pretty special.”

SDSU recorded 23 points off turnovers, taking advantage of the Bobcat’s 20 turnovers.

Neither team started fast, with a trio of lead chances and three ties in the opening 13 minutes. Down 21-20 with 8:22 left in the first half, though, the Jackrabbits flipped a switch and took off for good. A pair of Dentlinger free throws gave the Jacks a lead they would not give back at that point, as SDSU reeled off a 22-2 run to build a comfortable advantage.

Up 42-28 at the break, SDSU kept its momentum in the second half, rolling off 11 unanswered after a quick layup from the Bobcats to start the final frame’s scoring. The Jackrabbits never looked back from there, picking up their second-straight victory to open the season.

Game Notes

Douglas Wilson reached double figure scoring for the second-consecutive game.

SDSU is now 1-1 all-time against Peru State, who counted the game as an exhibition.

The Jackrabbits are 2-0 on the season for the third year in a row.

South Dakota State was plus-17 in rebounding margin, posting a double-digit advantage in that category for the second time in 2019.

Up Next

The Jackrabbits head West for a pair of California matchups, facing CSU Bakersfield Nov. 9 and USC Nov. 12, both tipping off at 9 p.m. CST.

-GoJacks.com-