BROOKINGS, SD. (SDSU) — It was a tale of another first-half goal making the difference for South Dakota State as the Jackrabbits defeated North Dakota State, 1-0, in a Summit League meeting at Fishback Soccer Park on Thursday.



After picking up a 1-0 victory to begin conference play on Sunday at South Dakota, SDSU used a strong start in its matchup against NDSU to gain the initial edge.



Two shots got the SDSU attack going before the Jacks capitalized. A pass from Avery LeBlanc found an unmarked Jadenn Carrillo who sprinted past the Bison defense to the ball. NDSU goalkeeper Abby Wilkinson was able to deflect the ball as Carrillo worked her way towards goal, but Carrillo regained possession and casually booted a shot into the back of the net. Her goal put the Jackrabbits ahead 1-0 in the 17th minute.



The Jackrabbits continued to threaten throughout the opening half, however Wilkinson made five total saves for the Bison as they kept the deficit at 1-0 following the first 45 minutes of action.



North Dakota State was able to put its first shot on goal in the 50th minute and put together a back-and-forth second half. SDSU goalkeeper Jocelyn Tanner was forced to make three saves in the second half while the Jackrabbit defense produced another stout effort. The Bison’s last shot attempt came in the 77th minute.



The Jacks finished the match with a 17-8 edge in shots, including an 8-3 advantage in shots on goal. Wilkinson had seven saves for the Bison while Carrillo recorded a game-high six shots with five on goal for SDSU.



Notes

South Dakota State improved to 9-2 overall and 2-0 in Summit League play. The Bison dropped to 4-4-4 (0-1-2).

The victory for the Jackrabbits was their sixth straight in the series against the Bison.

Carrillo’s goal was the fourth for her this season. That tally trails only Maya Hansen’s five in 2023.

Up Next

South Dakota State continues its homestand on Sunday at Fishback Soccer Park. The Jackrabbits host North Dakota at 1 p.m. for their annual GOALD game. The GOALD game helps raise awareness and funds to help battle childhood cancer. GOALD Game t-shirts will be for sale at the game for $10 (cash only) with proceeds benefiting the Sanford Health Foundation. Individuals can also donate to the fundraiser online HERE.