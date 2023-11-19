BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is the top seed in the upcoming FCS Playoffs, following the announcement in Sunday’s FCS Selection Show.

The Jackrabbits earned a first round bye. They’ll meet the winner of next Saturday’s Gardner Webb vs. Mercer game.

“All the hard work was worth it. I’m so proud of these guys not just this year to do what they’ve done, but they’ve worked over the course of their career to have this type of outcome,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

SDSU’s first playoff game is set for Saturday, December 2 at 1 p.m. in Brookings.