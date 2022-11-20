BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) – For the second time in three seasons, the South Dakota State has earned the top seed in the Football Championship Subdivision playoff field.

The Jackrabbits were awarded the No. 1 seed after compiling a 10-1 record, including an 8-0 mark in Missouri Valley Football Conference play. SDSU will receive a first-round bye and will host the winner between Saint Francis (Pa.) and Delaware on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff for that game is tentatively set for 2 p.m. Central Time at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.

The Saint Francis-Delaware game is one of eight first-round matchups slated to be played Nov. 26 at campus sites. The 24-team FCS playoffs conclude Jan. 8 in Frisco, Texas.

SDSU also was the top-seeded team during the 2020-21 spring season and advanced to the national championship game for the first time in program history. The Jackrabbits are making their 11th consecutive appearance in the FCS playoffs and 12th berth overall. SDSU has now received a top-eight seed five of the last seven seasons.

Tickets for the Dec. 3 contest will go on sale through the Jackrabbit Ticket Office at 5 p.m. Sunday (Nov. 20), with tickets starting as low as $15. Current season ticket holders will have until 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 29 to claim their same seats. SDSU students can claim free tickets, courtesy of President Barry Dunn, at the southwest entrance to Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium the day of the game by presenting a valid student ID.

