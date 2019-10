SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) - The Sioux Falls Stampede are playing to defend their title following their Clark Cup championship win in May. The Herd opened the season at the Fall Classic in Pittsburgh.

"I think it's coming right along the right pace. You know, we were 4-2 on the preseason and a split on the road to start the year. I think we're on pace to have a good club," Stampede Head Coach Scott Owens said.