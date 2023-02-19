BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU women’s basketball team won its fourth straight game by at least 28 points this weekend. On Senior Day at Frost Arena, the Jackrabbits raced past Omaha 87-54.

They led 21-9 after one quarter and never looked back. The Jacks assisted on 22 of their 30 made field goals.

The teams three seniors: Paiton Burckhard, Myah Selland and Dru Gylten combined for 42 points in their final home game.

“You’re not saying goodbye, but you kind of are at a point where you feel like that’s coming. And that’s never easy when you’re at the end of a career or that connection, and it hits you. It’s just like jeez, this has been so good for so long, but at some point, it has to come to an end,” SDSU Head Coach Aaron Johnston said.

The Jacks will look to complete Summit League play unbeaten later this week when they travel to Kansas City and Oral Roberts.