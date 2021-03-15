SDSU earns at-large bid, will play Syracuse in the first round of the NCAA tournament

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The Jackrabbits are dancing. The SDSU women’s basketball team earned an at-large bid in the NCAA tournament after finishing the season with a 25-3 record.

SDSU was given the 9th seed and will be facing the 8th seeded Syracuse Orange.

The last time SDSU was in the NCAA tournament was in 2019, where they had their season ended by the Oregon Ducks in the Sweet 16.

SDSU finished the regular season in first place in the Summit League Conference. SDSU was upset by eighth-seeded Omaha in the first round of the Summit League tournament by a score of 52-40.