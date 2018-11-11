SDSU Drops Dual to Sun Devils

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. - South Dakota State's Seth Gross began his national title defense with a first-period pin, but No. 11 Arizona State countered with three bonus-point victories of its own to defeat the 19th-ranked Jackrabbits, 30-9, in the season-opening dual for both squads before a crowd of 1,853 at the Sanford Pentagon.



The loss snapped the Jackrabbits' school-record 14-match dual winning streak that began after a loss at Arizona State last November. It also marked the first dual for SDSU under head coach Damion Hahn .



A senior from Apple Valley, Minnesota, Gross gave the Jackrabbits their only lead of the dual at 6-5 when he pinned Josiah Kline in 2 minutes and 22 seconds. It was the 90th victory of Gross' career with the Jackrabbits.



The Sun Devils took control of the dual by winning the next six bouts. Cory Crooks began the streak with a 10-4 decision over Rylee Molitor at 141 pounds.



In the lone battle between nationally ranked wrestlers, Arizona State's Joshua Maruca, ranked 11th, held off 17th-ranked Henry Pohlmeyer , 5-3.



The Sun Devils posted back-to-back bonus-point wins at 165 and 174 pounds. Joshua Shields, ranked third at 157 pounds, moved up to 165 for Arizona State and turned in a 16-4 major decision over Logan Peterson . Top-ranked and defending national champion Zahid Valencia followed with a first-period pin of Brett Bye .



SDSU's only other victory came at 197 pounds, where Zach Carlson moved up a weight class and tallied a 9-1 major decision over Austyn Harris.



Arizona State's other bonus-point win was an 18-0 technical fall victory by sixth-ranked Ryan Millhof in the opening bout at 125 pounds.



UP NEXT

The Jackrabbits are scheduled to host fourth-ranked Oklahoma State in home dual action Nov. 17. Start time is slated for 6:30 p.m. at Frost Arena.



#11 ARIZONA STATE 30, #19 SOUTH DAKOTA STATE 9

125: #6 Ryan Millhof (ASU) tech. fall Gregory Coapstick (SDSU), 18-0 [2:05]

133: #1 Seth Gross (SDSU) def. Josiah Kline (ASU), by fall 2:22

141: Cory Crooks (ASU) dec. Rylee Molitor (SDSU), 10-4

149: #11 Joshua Maruca (ASU) dec. #17 Henry Pohlmeyer (SDSU), 5-3

157: Christian Pagdilao (ASU) dec. Colten Carlson (SDSU), 10-5

165: Joshua Shields (ASU) major dec. Logan Peterson (SDSU), 16-4

174: #1 Zahid Valencia (ASU) def. Brett Bye (SDSU), by fall 1:18

184: Kordell Norfleet (ASU) major dec. Samuel Grove (SDSU), 16-5

197: Zach Carlson (SDSU) major dec. Austyn Harris (ASU), 9-1

285: Brady Daniel (ASU) dec. Blake Wolters (SDSU), 9-8 [TB-1]



NOTES

Each team deducted one team point for mat control violations

Shields ranked third at 157 pounds

Team rankings from the NWCA coaches' poll; individual rankings by FloWrestling



Courtesy: GoJacks.com