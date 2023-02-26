BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU men’s basketball team closed out its regular season with a 69-65 loss to Oral Roberts.

The Jackrabbits were led by a pair of 20-point performers. Matt Dentlinger poured in 23 points, and Zeke Mayo notched 20 points and 12 rebounds.

The Jacks trailed by nine at halftime but stormed back to cut the deficit to two twice in the closing seconds of the contest.

“Defensively in that second half we were great, and we just needed to be a little bit more efficient offensively at the end of the day. And take care of it – at the end of the day was what cost us,” SDSU head coach Eric Henderson said.

SDSU, who saw its seven-game winning streak snapped, enters the Summit League Tournament as the No. 2 seed at 13-5. Oral Roberts is the top seed at 18-0, matching what the Jacks accomplished a season ago.