SDSU dominates from start to finish in rout of Lindenwood

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — South Dakota State entered the fall season fresh off a National Runner-up finish in the spring. The Jackrabbits looked the part of a title contender in their season opening game against Colorado State, picking up a 19 point road victory over the Rams.

Saturday night SDSU returned to Brookings for their home opener against Division II Lindenwood, who’s led by former USF Head Coach Jed Stugart.

SDSU scored on its opening drive, needing just a little more than 2 minutes to strike as Pierre Strong Junior’s 7 yard TD run put the Jacks up 7-0 early.

SDSU would score two more touchdowns in the first quarter, on a pair of Chris Oladokun to Zach Heins connections.

The Jacks were even better in the 2nd quarter, scoring 24 points. Tucker Kraft scored a pair of touchdowns and Mason Leighton added another in the final minute to put SDSU up 45-0 at half.

SDSU would score the game’s first 52 points as they rolled to a 52-7 victory.

Oladokun threw for 4 touchdowns in his second start for SDSU. Pierre Strong Jr. rushed for 110 yards and a TD, while Amar Johnson hit the century mark as well, finishing with 105 yards on the night. Running back Isaiah Davis left the game early with an injury and never returned.

SDSU is off next week. They return to action on September 25th, as they open Missouri Valley Conference play at Indiana State. Kickoff is set for 12:00 p.m. CT.