BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) — The SDSU football team has been on a winning streak, beating out rivals from South Dakota and beyond; and the good news just keeps coming to the Jackrabbits.

After the latest win against NDSU, SDSU has moved into the top spot in the FCS.

“I was really excited for our program, all of the guys who have worked so hard through the years, so I’m really proud,” said John Stiegelmeier, head coach for SDSU.

It’s a badge of honor for the team and the University.

“First time in our history this has happened. I mean UC Davis, Butler, Missouri State, Western Illinois, USD and now NDSU. They had us in the first half but we just killed them in the end, this has just been awesome,” said Nick Grote, sophomore.

“SDSU deserves to be here. We deserve to play in big games and have the potential to win a national championship,” said Riley Hollingshead, sophomore.

“Anytime you get national exposure, number one ranking, game day, playoffs, I think it helps spread the word, spread our brand of SDSU, the University and our football program,” Stiegelmeier said.

The team and Jackrabbit fans have no plans of stopping.

“We got real high expectations, we’ve been to the playoffs 10 straight years, been to the semi-finals, we’ve been to the finals so the number one ranking is really special, it’s a first,” Stiegelmeier said.

“With this game coming up on Saturday and Hobo week next week, we are super excited to see what our team can do and the atmosphere the Jackrabbits create,” said Anna Schwader, senior.

“We are really starting to become a force to be reckoned with and I wouldn’t be surprised if we end up at Frisco again,” said Derek Demers, junior.

The SDSU Jackrabbits will play the North Dakota Fighting Hawks Saturday at 3.