BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU is set to play their FCS Semifinal matchup against Albany in less than 24 hours, with the winner heading to Frisco.

The Jackrabbits have won 27 straight games, but that streak will be on the line against the Great Danes, who enter with one of the countries best defenses.

Albany also boasts a stout passing attack, led by quarterback Reese Poffenbarger who has thrown 36 touchdown passes. That’s seven more than any other QB in the FCS.

“They’ve got an unbelievable quarterback who does a really good job of giving the ball to his playmakers in space. It’s a really talented wide receiver crew that can make you pay,” SDSU head coach Jimmy Rogers said.

“They’re going to make you beat them by being perfectly. You’ve got to take what they’re giving you and you’ve got to find it every snap. They’re not going to show you the same coverage twice in a row,” Albany quarterback Reese Poffenbarger said.

The Jacks and Great Danes will meet Friday at 6 p.m.