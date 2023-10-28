VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — The 116th all-time meeting between USD and SDSU went the way of the Jackrabbits thanks to a 37-3 win on Saturday.

SDSU is now 8-0 on the year, having won their 22nd straight game. The Coyotes are now 6-2.

The Jacks held the Coyotes to just 183 total yards and three points, including only 50 yards on the ground.

USD scored the first points of the game. A strong opening drive drove them into long field goal range. Will Leyland converted on a 50-yard field goal.

SDSU was held scoreless through a quarter, but that changed with a 14 play, 93 yard drive that ended in a seven yard rushing score from Jadon Janke.

Amar Johnson would add seven more with a 20 yard touchdown late in the half, but it still left time for the Jacks to get a stop and the ball back.

Aidan Bouman was intercepted by Tucker Large, leading to a 49 yard field goal by Hunter Dustman to end the half.

SDSU led 17-3.

The Jacks opened the second half with two field goal drives, opening a 23-3 lead.

A pair of fourth quarter rushing touchdowns, one by Amar Johnson and one Angel Johnson, would help SDSU seal the 37-3 win.

The Jackrabbits return home next weekend when they host NDSU in the annual Dakota Marker game.

USD will head back on the road, as they play at Southern Illinois.