BROOKINGS, S.D. — SDSU and USD faced off for the second time this season Saturday night in Brookings.

The game featured 13 lead changes and came down to the final minute. With the Coyotes leading by one, the Jacks turned to Zeke Mayo, who gave them the lead for good with a floater in the lane.

After a missed shot by USD, he iced the game with a 3-pointer with 15 seconds left to give the Jackrabbits the sweep of the season series.

“It all comes from my coaches and my teammates, like I said many, many times before. They want the ball in my hands, and you know when they give me the green light, it’s my job to take advantage and go get those buckets like they want me to, and tonight happened to be one of those nights,” SDSU sophomore guard Zeke Mayo said.

“They hit 2 tough shots, right. Credit to them, they’re a good team. They hit two very tough shots. And then we turned the ball over at the end, so that was the difference in the game. This one’ll hurt just with having that lead with a minute left. It’ll really hurt us,” USD head coach Eric Peterson said.

The Coyotes sit at 6-8 in 7th place, but just two games behind third place. The Jacks are in second in the Summit League at 10-4.