KANSAS CITY, MO (SDSU) – No men’s basketball team in the 40-year history of the Summit League has finished conference play unbeaten. The Jacks would have the opporunity to become the first Saturday night at Kansas City.

South Dakota State has won five consecutive Summit League regular season titles and eight of the last 10.

SDSU had won 17 consecutive games, the longest active win streak in Division I.

The Jacks are receiving votes in the AP Top 25 poll for the second consecutive week.

SDSU’s 26 wins are the second most in Division I to Murray State (27-2).

The Jacks came into the matchup averaging 87.2 points per game, the second best in Division I. SDSU has hit the 80-point mark in 15 league games and 25 total.

The Jacks came in leading the nation in three-point shooting at 45.1 percent. SDSU’s 9.6 triples per game is 22nd in the country. State has made 10-plus 3-pointers in 15 games, hitting 17 or more on four separate occasions.

Overall, SDSU is shooting 52.7 percent, which ranks second to Gonzaga (52.9) in Division I.

SDSU has made more free throws than its opponents have attempted. The Jacks are 447-of-590, while foes are 290-of-390. SDSU has outscored teams by 157 points at the line.

SDSU is one of three D1 teams with an undefeated conference record (Murray State and Gonzaga).

Baylor Scheierman is the only Division I player to lead his league in both rebounds and assists.

The Jacks are one of three teams to lead their league in both scoring offense and scoring defense (Vermont and Norfolk State).

The Jacks have won a non-conference road game in 14 consecutive seasons, including nine wins over Power 5 conference teams.

SDSU has won 17 straight at Frost Arena, the third longest streak in the country, winning 72 of the last 74 at Frost. The Jacks are undefeated in 7 of the last 11 seasons at home.

SDSU would defeat Kansas City 86-75 improving to 18-0 in conference play and 27-4 overall. Baylor Scheierman led the way with 25 points, Douglas Wilson added 17, Charlie Easley had 14 and freshman Zeke Mayo finished with 12. The Jacks led by nine at the half and would outscore the Roos by 2 in the second 20 minutes in route to victory.