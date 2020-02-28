SDSU closes regular season with rout of NDSU

FARGO, N.D. – South Dakota State women’s basketball cruised to an 85-58 road victory over North Dakota State on Thursday evening at the Scheels Center in the regular season finale.

The Jackrabbits finished 21-9 overall with a 13-3 Summit League mark. North Dakota State fell to 9-18, 6-9 Summit League.

Four Jackrabbits scored in double figures led by Tagyn Larson, who was just shy of a double double with 16 points and nine rebounds. Paiton Burckhard turned in 15 points, while Rylie Cascio Jensen and Lindsey Theuninck each had 10. Megan Bultsma blocked a career-best five shots, while Tylee Irwin tied her career high of four steals.

North Dakota State was led by Sofija Zivaljevic with 18 points. SDSU shot 51.7 percent (31-of-60) from the field compared to the Bison at 37 percent (20-of-54). NDSU held a 37-35 edge in rebounds.

SDSU started the contest with a 6-0 run, including four points from Burckhard. A Bultsma layup would kickstart what would be a 10-0 run to close out the first quarter, pushing the Jackrabbits ahead 26-10. South Dakota State outscored the Bison 21-10 in the second quarter. A trio of free throws closed out the first half with the Jacks leading 47-22.

The teams traded baskets coming out of the break, however State fired off nine consecutive points to end the third quarter. A Cascio Jensen 3-pointer at the buzzer capped off the run.

An 11-2 run in the final frame gave the Jacks its largest lead of 33 points. The Bison closed the game with a six-straight points, but it wasn’t enough as SDSU wrapped up the regular season with an 85-58 victory.

Game Notes

South Dakota State is now 53-39 all-time against the Bison.

The Jackrabbits have claimed the last nine contests over NDSU.

Megan Bultsma blocked a career-best five shots.

This is the ninth consecutive season that SDSU has had 20-plus wins.

Up Next

South Dakota State awaits its pairing for The Summit League Tournament next week in Sioux Falls.

-GoJacks.com-

