VERMILLION, S.D. (KELO) — the SDSU women clinched the Summit League regular season title with a 31-point win over USD Saturday.

The Jackrabbits shot a hair over 50 percent from the floor, including 63 percent in the first quarter.

Defensively, they limited the Coyotes to just three field goals, including 1-for-17 from 3-point land in the first half, a major reason the hosts were limited to 9 points in the opening 20 minutes.

“I thought our defense was disruptive. It was solid. It was at a level where it wasn’t fouling and bailing them out. We just made it really hard for them to get shots,” SDSU head coach Aaron Johnston said.

“It’s a tough basketball team. They’re physical. They bumped us, and I think they kind of sent us off track. And instead of fighting through contact, we settled for a lot of threes early on. So, we’ve got to find a way to be tougher when we’re cutting to the rim,” USD head coach Kayla Karius said.

At 7-7, the Coyotes are in fifth place in the Summit League, but just one game behind second. The Jackrabbits are a perfect 14-0 in the conference.