BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) — South Dakota State jumped into the lead less than two minutes into the contest and slowly built on the advantage en route to an 83-55 victory on Wednesday, Nov. 8, at Frost Arena over Dakota Wesleyan.



The Jackrabbits used an early first-half 10-point scoring run to create some separation from the Tigers, though Dakota Wesleyan whittled the deficit to four with 8:38 on the clock. Another 10-0 run for the Jacks gave SDSU an 18-point edge, however the Tigers scored five straight to end the first period with a 40-27 margin.



Despite the Jackrabbit lead being cut to 10 nearly 10 minutes into the second half, SDSU responded to keep the score between the two sides in double digits.



South Dakota State earned its first win of the season and are now 1-1 overall. The game served as an exhibition for Dakota Wesleyan which stands at 3-0 in NAIA play.



Notes

Junior Zeke Mayo followed up a 28-point scoring performance in the season opener with another on Wednesday to lead the Jackrabbits. He went 11-for-16 from the field including 4 of 8 from long range. He picked up his first double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with a pair of assists and steals.

followed up a 28-point scoring performance in the season opener with another on Wednesday to lead the Jackrabbits. He went 11-for-16 from the field including 4 of 8 from long range. He picked up his first double-double of the season by grabbing 10 rebounds to go along with a pair of assists and steals. Sophomore William Kyle III recorded his second career double-double effort. He scored 17 points and registered a career-high 13 rebounds on the night. He was 8 of 13 from the floor and had two blocks.

recorded his second career double-double effort. He scored 17 points and registered a career-high 13 rebounds on the night. He was 8 of 13 from the floor and had two blocks. Luke Appel scored 13 points and had eight rebounds. Kalen Garry had his first double-digit scoring game of his college career as he notched 10 points.

scored 13 points and had eight rebounds. had his first double-digit scoring game of his college career as he notched 10 points. South Dakota State held Dakota Wesleyan to a 26.7% clip shooting and out-rebounded the Tigers 60-36. SDSU’s rebound total was its highest ever at the Division I level.



Up Next

South Dakota State hits the road for the first of four consecutive games away from Brookings. The Jackrabbits will head to Manhattan, Kan., next to face Kansas State at 7 p.m. on Monday.