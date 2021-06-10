SDSU claims Commissioner’s Cup

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (SDSU) – After winning conference titles in five different sports during the 2020-21 athletics season, South Dakota State University added more hardware Thursday with the announcement that the Jackrabbits claimed both the Summit League Commissioner’s Cup and Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award.

The Jackrabbits tallied 83.5 points on the strength of winning Summit League championships in men’s basketball, women’s basketball, men’s cross country, women’s cross country and softball. SDSU teams also recorded runner-up finishes in six other sports.

SDSU claimed the Commissioner’s Cup for the sixth time since joining The Summit League at the start of the 2007-08 season, with the Jackrabbits’ other victories coming in 2010-11, 2012-13, 2013-14, 2014-15 and 2015-16.

With 52 points, SDSU earned the Dr. Helen Smiley Women’s All-Sports Award for the fifth time and the first time since winning back-to-back titles during the 2013-14 and 2014-15 seasons.

North Dakota State won the Dr. William Steinbrecher Men’s All-Sports Award with 33 points, edging the Jackrabbits with 31.5 points.

The Commissioner’s Cup is given annually to the member institution that collects the most combined points in relationship to placement in league-sponsored sports between its men’s and women’s athletic programs, while the All-Sports Awards are given to the institutions that accumulate the most points in men’s sports and women’s sports. The men’s award is named for former Valparaiso Director of Athletics Dr. William Steinbrecher, who guided the Crusaders from 1979-2004, while the women’s award is named for former Western Illinois Director of Athletics Dr. Helen Smiley, who headed WIU’s athletic program from 1994-2001.

2020-21 SUMMIT LEAGUE COMMISSIONER’S CUP STANDINGS

1. South Dakota State – 83.5

2. North Dakota State – 74

3. South Dakota – 71

4. Denver – 61

5. Oral Roberts – 51.5

6. Omaha – 44.5

7. North Dakota – 42

8. Kansas City – 39

9. Western Illinois – 24.5

2020-21 DR. WILLIAM STEINBRECHER MEN’S ALL-SPORTS AWARD STANDINGS

1. North Dakota State – 33

2. South Dakota State – 31.5

3. Oral Roberts – 29

4. South Dakota – 23.5

5. Denver – 20

6. Omaha – 15

7. North Dakota – 13.5

8. Kansas City – 12.5

9. Western Illinois – 10

2020-21 DR. HELEN SMILEY WOMEN’S ALL-SPORTS AWARD STANDINGS

1. South Dakota State – 52

2. South Dakota – 47.5

3. North Dakota State – 41

3. Denver – 41

5. Omaha – 29.5

6. North Dakota – 28.5

7. Kansas City – 26.5

8. Oral Roberts – 22.5

9. Western Illinois – 14.5