FRISCO, TX (KELO) — Each team get to choose what their respective endzone looks like at Toyota Stadium and many should be familiar with SDSU’s choice.

Just like back home at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, SDSU opted to put the yellow and blue checkerboard on the field in Frisco.

The grounds crew painted yellow yesterday, but waited until the rain stopped this morning to paint the blue.

Now, the field is nearly complete, adding to the excitement for the SDSU players.

“You can’t take this for granted because only two teams get to do this at the end of the year. We’re blessed to be one of those teams,” SDSU linebacker Adam Bock said.

“It’s exciting. Ever since the end of last season this was the goal. It was the standard that we set for ourselves was getting back here and winning another National Championship,” SDSU defensive tackle Ryan Van Marel said.

Montana opted to have their name painted in their endzone, matching their stadium back home.