BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — It was a big Saturday in Brookings as SDSU celebrated one of their most decorated senior classes, while also clinching the Missouri Valley Football Conference crown with an undefeated season.

Linebacker Saiveon Williamson hugs coach Jimmy Rogers on Senior Day

The Jackrabbits battled their way to a 35-17 win over Missouri State, capping off a perfect 11-0 season.

SDSU got on the board first with a Mark Gronowski touchdown run.

Missouri State answered with a field goal, but the Jacks would make it a two score game thanks to a touchdown pass from Gronowski to Zach Heins.

Isaiah Davis added a one yard rushing touchdown in the second quarter, pushing SDSU’s first half lead to 21-3.

Both teams scored two touchdowns in the second half. Amar Johnson had a touchdown run in the third, while Gronowski found Jadon Janke for a score in the fourth.

Gronowski paced the Jackrabbits throwing 16-23 for 323 yards and two touchdowns. He also rushed for 25 yards and a score.

Jadon Janke was huge in his final regular season home game. He hauled in ten catches for 187 yards and a touchdown.

SDSU has now won 25 straight games, dating back to their UC Davis win on September 10, 2022.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Jackrabbits will now wait for Sunday morning’s FCS Playoff Selection Show. The show airs at 11:30 a.m. on ESPNU.

KELOLAND Media Group will have coverage on-air and online, following Sunday’s Selection Show results.