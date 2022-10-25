BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The SDSU football team has won seven straight games after a season opening loss to Iowa. Now, the Jacks are preparing for their Hobo Day contest against Indiana State.

SDSU returns to Brookings this week after back-to-back ranked wins on the road at North Dakota State and North Dakota.

“Great to be home in our stadium and in our beds. What’s really cool about it is the support that we’ve had at home,” SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier said. “The number of people is averaging over 16,000 and that just adds to the excitement about walking into the stadium on game day.”

The Jackrabbits will now meet Indiana State in their annual Hobo Day game, though the homecoming contest has been less than friendly to the Jacks.

“I think every year is different. I know we’ve lost five of the last ten. You know, it’s your homecoming, it’s a home game and it should be a huge advantage, but I don’t know of a common thread,” Stiegelmeier said.

Year Opponent Outcome Score 2021 Northern Iowa Loss 26-17 2019 Southern Illinois Win 28-10 2018 Youngstown State Win 36-7 2017 Northern Iowa Loss 38-18 2016 Youngstown State Win 24-10 2015 Northern Iowa Loss 10-7 2014 Youngstown State Loss 30-27 2013 Southern Illinois Loss 27-24 2012 Youngstown State Win 41-28

SDSU’s coaching staff addressed the recent struggles in the Hobo Day game, but the focus remains on improving themselves.

“The mental performance coach addressed the losses. I addressed moving forward with what we needed to do this week,” Stiegelmeier said. “We need to win today, that’s what I told them and I’ll tell them that every day.”

Indiana State owns a 1-6 record. The Sycamores have lost four straight conference games, all of which have come by an average of less than six points per game.

“I put up their four scores, so it’s right in front of our players every day, when they walk into the locker room,” Stiegelmeier said. “We know that it doesn’t matter, we know that in the Missouri Valley, you need to be ready to play your best football. It doesn’t matter who you’re playing.”

SDSU is coming off a season high 49 points against North Dakota and now they’ll face an Indiana State defense that ranks second worst in points allowed in the Missouri Valley.

“I think they’re very athletic. I think their coordinator feels that their players win games, not coaches and so they don’t do a ton of stuff. They do plenty that you have to prepare for,” Stiegelmeier said.

Year Attendance 2021 16,889 2019 13,776 2018 14,357 2017 14,347 2016 17,730 2015 16,042 2014 14,480 2013 11,250 2012 14,966

State has struggled in some games on Hobo Day, but one thing that has remained strong is the attendance. In the last ten Hobo Day games, SDSU is averaging more than 14,500 fans.

“I think an afternoon game, college football, Hobo Day, homecoming, I think all of those things intersect for a real positive experience,” Stiegelmeier said. “If and when we play our best football.”

SDSU and Indiana State will cross paths on Saturday, October 29. Kick-off is set for 2 p.m. inside Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium.