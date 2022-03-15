BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota State Men are making their first NCAA Tournament Appearance in four years, earning a 13-seed in the Midwest Region and taking on Providence in the first round. None of the current roster has played in a tournament game, but they still have some who got to experience that 2018 run.

The last time SDSU made the NCAA Tournament, Eric Henderson was a Jackrabbit Assistant.

“It sure is rewarding, I’ll tell you that much. You have to embrace it, never take it for granted. It’s so hard, especially in a one-bid league like ours. You just really, really have to embrace it. To be the head coach of this group is really special because they care about each other so much,” Henderson said.

Also part of that 2018 team, juniors Alex Arians and Matt Dentlinger.

“Being a redshirt on that team, it was an experience of a lifetime even though I didn’t get to play, just being with all the guys and going to March Madness,” Junior Guard Alex Arians said.

Both say getting to play this time around will be a lot more fun.

“That’s something, especially Alex and I have thought about or talked about. Making it back to the tournament and then really winning a game is the ultimate goal,” Junior Forward Matt Dentlinger said.

While they may not have NCAA Tournament playing experience, Coach Henderson knows their leadership will be vital this time around.

“They play such a big role in how we play. Whether it’s scoring some nights, or whether it’s their leadership and their confidence, and their swagger, and their ability to bring people together. This is another way to lean on those guys and those experiences that they’ve had,” Henderson said.

And as to how they can reach that ultimate goal in the program’s 6th trip to the tourney.

“I think just do what we did that got us here. Kind of like I said, focus on defense when we’re in the game. Play together, have fun. Make sure we experience and soak it all in like I said, and I think we’ll be just fine,” Arians said.

South Dakota State will play Providence in Thursday’s First round out in Buffalo, New York. That game set for a 11:40 central tip and will air on TruTV.