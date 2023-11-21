BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) — SDSU learned their fate for this year’s FCS Playoffs on Sunday. The Jackrabbits received the top-seed in the playoffs, earning a first round bye.

“It’s cool to see all of our hard work pay off. There’s not a ton of breaks and rest in this league and what we do. We’re super thankful we get a bye for Thanksgiving and we’ll take advantage of it,” SDSU offensive lineman Mason McCormick said.

The team began the week with two days of practice, followed by a Thanksgiving team meal on Tuesday night. A Wednesday practice signals the end of the week, allowing the players to go home for the holiday.

“It’ll be good for our bodies. It’ll be awesome to go back home and see our loved ones. It’ll definitely be a good refresher for us,” McCormick said.

“It’s a great mental break and it’s much needed for our guys’ bodies right now. The bye week comes at a great time and I’m excited to get them back here in a week,” SDSU coach Jimmy Rogers said. “I’m excited to practice, but they’re probably excited for a break.”

SDSU’s first game is set for December 2nd, where they’ll begin their title defense. Every other playoff team will take aim at the Jacks, but they’re not focusing on the target.

“We’ve just got to take it as a new season and take it day by day. We’ve got to win the day and win every day, because when you do that, we feel like nobody can beat us,” SDSU running back Amar Johnson said.

“We work too hard to let other things distract us. We’ve been here, we all came back together and we came back for a reason,” McCormick said. “We’re going to just take advantage of the time we have left together and just absorb it all.”

SDSU will meet the winner of Saturday’s Gardner Webb vs. Mercer first round matchup.